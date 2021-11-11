Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $355.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $254.19 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

