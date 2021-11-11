Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

