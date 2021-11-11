Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ShotSpotter, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,789.50, a P/E/G ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

