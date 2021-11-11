Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Purple Innovation worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 313.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

PRPL stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

