Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,267. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 1,563.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Pulmatrix worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

