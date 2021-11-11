PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock worth $4,047,804. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.