Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $219,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

