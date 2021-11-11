Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of First Financial worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.09 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.