Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $233,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

