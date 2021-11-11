Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Lannett worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 66,618 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lannett by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.