Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,780,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.