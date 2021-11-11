PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s Q4 performance benefitted from continued momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation by enterprises. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

PTC stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.