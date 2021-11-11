Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,425 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of NetScout Systems worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

