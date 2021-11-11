ProximaX Market Cap Reaches $7.49 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $137,656.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

