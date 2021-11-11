Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.85. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.