Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.85. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

