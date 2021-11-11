Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Up 11.6%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 53,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,136,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Proterra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.