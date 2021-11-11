ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s stock price were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.79 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 3,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

