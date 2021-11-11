Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.03

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,313,719. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

