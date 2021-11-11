Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.03

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.
Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49.
In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,313,719. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
