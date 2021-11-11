Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 10,090 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,644,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

