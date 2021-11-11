PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$3.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 481,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,289. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.