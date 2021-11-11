Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

PRVA stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

