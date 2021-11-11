Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

