Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

