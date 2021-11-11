Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,986,823 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $104,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

