Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $106.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,429 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.20% of Cedar Fair worth $106,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,594,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

