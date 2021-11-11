Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,685 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.72% of Oak Street Health worth $100,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

