Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 18,924 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58.
- On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00.
NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $437.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
