Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 18,924 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58.

On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $437.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

