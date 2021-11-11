Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.17 ($121.37).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €85.86 ($101.01) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €52.50 ($61.76) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.67 and its 200-day moving average is €89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.