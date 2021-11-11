Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $35,722.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00258372 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00734958 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

