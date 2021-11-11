Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

