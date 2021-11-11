PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 408,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,055. The stock has a market cap of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.