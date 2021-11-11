PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $224,645.45 and $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00226312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00092093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

