Piper Sandler Comments on ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.28. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

