PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 37,962 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

