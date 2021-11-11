PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 37,962 shares trading hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
