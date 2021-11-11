Phore Price Hits $0.0758 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $4,478.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00478718 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,329,781 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

