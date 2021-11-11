Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $22.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $103.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

