PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,109,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

