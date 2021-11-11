Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

PFMT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,476. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a PE ratio of 110.67 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Several brokerages have commented on PFMT. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Performant Financial worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

