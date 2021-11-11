PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 62,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

