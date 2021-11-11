Penta Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Penta has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00219238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00091352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

