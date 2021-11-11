Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

