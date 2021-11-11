Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RCKY stock remained flat at $$43.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,746. The stock has a market cap of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

