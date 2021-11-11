Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

