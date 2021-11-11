PCB Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

PCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

