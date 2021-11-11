PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

PYPL stock opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

