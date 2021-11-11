PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $268.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $329.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

