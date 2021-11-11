Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycor HCM updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 906,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,028. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

