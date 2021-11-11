Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycor HCM updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 906,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,028. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
