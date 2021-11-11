PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $190,064.88 and $1,004.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.