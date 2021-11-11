Pawtocol (UPI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $148,110.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

