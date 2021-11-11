Paul E. Mahoney Sells 517 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $14,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.