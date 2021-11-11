Paul E. Mahoney Sells 517 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $14,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
